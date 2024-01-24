Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 317,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,289. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

