First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 406,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.