iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

IYE traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 624,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

