Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,077 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

