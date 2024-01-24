iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.19. 32,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $786.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.