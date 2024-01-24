Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 5,870,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,199. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

