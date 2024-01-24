Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 837,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

