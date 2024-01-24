Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

LRCX stock traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,616. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.00 and a 12 month high of $858.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $747.71 and its 200-day moving average is $683.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lam Research

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.