R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,465 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.40% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

