R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

