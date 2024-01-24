Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $208.29. 1,044,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

