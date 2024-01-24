Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.