Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Concentrix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.