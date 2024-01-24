Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,760. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

