CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.91-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.35 billion.

CACI International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,448. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.00.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

