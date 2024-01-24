Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 109,288 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 4.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. 3,369,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

