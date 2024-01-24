Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,605. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.