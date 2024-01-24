Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14,071.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.96. 4,635,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $148.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

