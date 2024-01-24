Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $18.54 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $277,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $874.61. 80,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,771. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.68 and a fifty-two week high of $881.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $820.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile



W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

