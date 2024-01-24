ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 2,711,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,968. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

