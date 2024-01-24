Meridian Management Co. Buys 59 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8,489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.01. 11,379,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,043,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $396.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.