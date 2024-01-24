Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,362 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 8,691,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

