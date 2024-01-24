Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $684.68. 1,088,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,252. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

