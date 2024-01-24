Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $62.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.06. 3,112,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,971. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.10. The firm has a market cap of $378.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

