Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

ABT stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,428. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

