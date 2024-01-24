Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after buying an additional 348,288 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,074,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864,938. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.