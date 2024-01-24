Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Zoetis by 10.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

