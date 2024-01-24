Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.20. 1,465,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,560. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

