Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Down 3.2%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. 32,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 94,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

