Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. The stock had a trading volume of 215,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

