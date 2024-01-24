Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $24.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,632. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

