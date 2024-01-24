MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $558.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,272. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.19.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

