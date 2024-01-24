TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 748,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

