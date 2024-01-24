Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.76. 3,172,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average is $188.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

