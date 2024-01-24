Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 11,178,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.