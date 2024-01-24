Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 16,651 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,787. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

