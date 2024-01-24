Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,984 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Westrock Coffee worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 107,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,543. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,541.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688 in the last ninety days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

