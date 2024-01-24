Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $322.66. 1,113,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,962. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

