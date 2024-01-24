Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.11. 183,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,810. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $227.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

