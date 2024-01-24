Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVES. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,135,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $286.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $46.51.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

