Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 36,961 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,158,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period.

CGGO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $26.37.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

