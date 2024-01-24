172,199 Shares in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,000. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 5.33% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

