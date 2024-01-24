Diligent Investors LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,900. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

