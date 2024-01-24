Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,128 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

