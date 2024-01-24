Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 345,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,495. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

