Diligent Investors LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

