Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 7,543,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,369. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

