Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 4,497,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

