Raymond James Lowers TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target to $26.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXO

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TXO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 17,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,950,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.