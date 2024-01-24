Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.97% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

