Raymond James Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 347,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.